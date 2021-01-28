Advertisement

“Long Tom” being prepped for move to Fort Boreman

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County leaders hope to showcase the newly-renovated and relocated “Long Tom” cannon for this year’s West Virginia Day.

The county commission Thursday opened three bids for the renovation project, and are expected to award a contract next week.

The county purchased the cannon, which had been located for years at Parkersburg City Park, from the city in late 2019.

There’s hope the Civil War-era cannon can even be put into use-for the first time in decades-for ceremonial purposes.

”We are talking about a 150-year old military piece”, says local historian Jim Miracle. “Over time, you can get cracks and other things in those. If we get it checked out and it’s deemed safe to use, I don’t see any reason why we can’t fire it once in a while. It would be kind of cool to fire a 150-year old cannon.”

Miracle’s Carlin’s Battery, a Civil War-reenactment group, has held several events involving the discharging of a cannon. it

The county has reached an agreement with Painters Union workers to paint the cannon, which currently is in storage.

Once the renovation work is complete, the artifact is to be moved to its new home at Fort Boreman Historical Park.

West Virginia Day is a state holiday held on June 20 each year, marking the anniversary of the Mountain State’s statehood.

