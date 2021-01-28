Lower Salem man receives “Saved by the Belt” award

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Lower Salem man is the latest to receive the “Saved by the Belt” award from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The “Saved by the Belt” club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. It is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear a seatbelt.

Donald Mitchell was presented with the award Thursday at the patrol’s Marietta Post. He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

His seat belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries when he was involved in a crash.

In December, Mitchell was driving on State Route 60 in Morgan County when he lost control after being hit by a distracted driver.

“We had a driver, it was a driver going in the opposite direction of Mr. Mitchell,” explains Sgt. Garic Warner, Assistant Post Commander for the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “She was using her chapstick, wasn’t paying attention, drove left of center, struck his vehicle, sideswipe manner. Then of course after he struck, he starts to lose control, overturns and the vehicle ends up on his side.”

The patrol says this is a great example of why you should always wear a seatbelt.

“It is very important,” says Sgt. Warner, “It is like a day like this. The weather was great, the driver Mr. Mitchell, he didn’t do anything wrong, just driving down the road. No one plans on getting in a crash. So you never know, you could be a great defensive driver but nothing changes. You can’t always impact what is going to happen. Wearing your seatbelt is one of the easiest ways to reduce any kind of serious injury or death.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says in 2020, 487 people died in Ohio traffic crashes where a seatbelt was available, but not in use at the time of the crash.

