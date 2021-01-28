Advertisement

Marietta business pivots during pandemic

Online activity has helped Dad’s Primitive Workbench
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected many small businesses, but one Marietta shop has found a way to pivot.

Dad’s Primitive Workbench on Front Street had a strong online presence before the pandemic, with live online sales on Facebook, but since then they have increased the effort.

They now host multiple online sales per week, and owner Charlie Clay says his online purchases have helped him through the pandemic.

He adds that he feels like he has created a community for people who are stuck at home to shop and interact with each other through the live sales.

