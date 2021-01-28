Mister Bee Potato Chips donates 1,000 bags of chips to USO-Metro

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mister Bee Potato Chips recently donated 1,000 bags of assorted chips to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore.

The company donated the chips to help support the National Guard troops that were sent to the nation’s capital.

Officials with the company say they are committed to supporting the needs of our nation’s military.

“Well I mean its great,” says Rob Graham Sales Manager, Mister Bee Potato Chips. “We try to do everything we can for the military and for our veterans. You know, we are big on the veterans and our military and we try to support them in any and every way that we can possible. So, anytime we can do something for them, we are going to be the first ones there to try to help out as much as we can.”

Mister Bee Potato Chips and the Ketelsen family previously donated $100,000 to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to support the needs of military personnel, veterans and their families.

