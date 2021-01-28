MOV’s Got Talent: Logan Moyers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Logan Moyers is a junior at Parkersburg South High School, and he is a stand-out artist.

An artist in the purest form, drawing, sketching and other visual arts.

He says he constantly practices in his free time, and he details how a work of art comes to form.

“Most of the time, I practice something that I want to get better at,” Logan said. “The picture kind of forms in my head as I go. I just keep adding to it in my head, and my hand just draws and it all goes together.”

Logan is not just using art as a hobby. He says he wants to enter a career in the arts, and that passion is driving him to continually get better at his craft.

“I’d like to get better at just learning all the tricks and tools of digital art,” he said. “I want to go to college to be a video game developer, and work on that. I think that’d be cool.”

His goal, he says, is to own his own company and one day hopefully be the designer and developer of one of the highest selling video games.

Logan thrives on the praise he receives from his peers and his teachers at school.

“It feels really good, and I’m thankful for all the support and everything they all give me. It’s just a good feeling when they all can acknowledge something I’ve done.”

Logan knows there are many people his age are thinking about pursuing fine arts for their career. His message to them is to keep thinking positive, and keep the dream going.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.