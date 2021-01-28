Obituary: Anna Lee Sante

Anna Lee Santee, 88, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence.

She was born December 21, 1932, in Vienna, a daughter of the late Art and Pearl Thomasson Fisher.

Anna Lee was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a retired secretary after 30 years of service for the Wood County Board of Education at the Parkersburg High School Field House. Her motto was “Once a Big Red always a Big Red”. Anna Lee was a pianist for 60 years and the longest serving member of Vienna Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting Fostoria Glassware and was known for her pleasant smile and demeanor.

She is survived by her two children, Janet Williams (Russell) of Huntington, WV and Gary E. Santee (Gail) of Williamstown; five grandchildren, Rusty Williams, Tara Williams, Robbie Williams, Anna Stone and Chris Thompson.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Vienna Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

