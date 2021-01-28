Obituary: Barbara Jean Oman

Barbara Jean Oman, 81, of Parkersburg, joined her family in Heaven on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

She was born July 5, 1939, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late John Harry and Georgia Elsie Wilkinson Hornbeck.

Barbara was a loving caregiver to all and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission Church.

She is survived by her two children, Beverly Eason and Mike Oman (Kelli); six grandchildren, Rod, Derick, Ashley, Anna, Jessica and Erin; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Duane Oman; and her six siblings, Ruth V. Gladfelter, Garnet Lucille Leasure, Bernice H. Hornbeck, Geraldine Betty Hutson, Juanita Ritchie and William H. Hornbeck.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, Parkersburg with Pastor Tom Leasure and Pastor Ronnie Hendershot officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 14th Ave. Gospel Mission Church, Parkersburg, WV.

