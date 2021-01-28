Obituary: David Nelson Crawford

David Nelson Crawford, 68, of Parkersburg, West Virginia died January 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife, Rebecca, and sister-in-law. David was a generous, loving, and an exceptional man. David was a teacher at Greenmont Elementary school in Vienna, WV for 32 years. He loved teaching his students and they were his inspiration in life. He had many loving friends, neighbors, and family that made his heart shine. David loved making people laugh and he celebrated every day. He loved traveling, but especially to New York City with his wife Rebecca. One of David’s joys in life was the Christmas holiday season. He decorated his home with a multitude of lights and his famous picture window was enjoyed by many. David is survived by his wife, Rebecca, his nephew Jeff Rasel of New Jersey, two great-nephews, Michael and Chris of Canada, and a very loving extended family. David’s wife, Rebecca, would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love from those who knew him. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Arrangements will be made by Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV for his final resting place. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

