Obituary: Evelyn Patricia (Lucas) Peckens

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Evelyn Patricia (Lucas) Peckens, 88, of Parkersburg passed away January 24, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Parkersburg.

She was born April 23, 1932 in Pleasants County, WV a daughter of the late Raymond Jack Lucas and Gladys Mirth (Gorrell) Lucas.

Evelyn was a member of Marrtown Church of Christ and she enjoyed puzzles, raising, her family and traveling.

She is survived by her three children, David Wayne Peckens (Marna) of Duffy, OH and Roberta L. Wilson (Wade) of Parkersburg, and Angela Marshall (Brian) of Beckley, WV, sister, Thelma Moore of Belmont, WV, six grandchildren, Miranda, Kristen, David, Diane, Charlie, and Corey, and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Virgil Peckens, daughter, Judith White, three brothers, Quentin Lucas, Darrell Lucas, and Kenny Lucas.

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

