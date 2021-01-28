Obituary: Francesco, Frank, Prestandrea

Francesco, Frank, Prestandrea, 82, of Marietta, OH passed away January 22, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 11, 1938 in Rome, Italy and was the son of the late Giovanni and Carmena Prestandrea.

Francesco is survived by his daughters, Fonda L. Panozzo (David) and Beth A. Flesher (Timothy Pethtel) and son, Harlen R. Flesher Sr. (Rachel), nine grandchildren, Cecilia M. Flesher, Harlen R. Flesher Jr., Jacob A. Pathtel, Wyatt D. Panozzo, Austin D. Flesher, Owen W. Panozzo, Franki L. Flesher-Pethtel, and Gabriel H. Flesher, two siblings, Veto Prestandrea (Italy) and Maria Prestandrea-Matlock (Texas), and several nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and friends from Italy, Illinois, Indiana, and all over the USA.

Frank loved his two dogs Simon and Ellie. He and his good friend and neighbor, Ben Bennet, always tinkered in his garage on riding lawnmowers, and small projects. He loved western movies and his food. He was loved by many family and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

