Obituary: James Robert Science

James Robert Science, 78, of Fleming passed away at 7:30 pm, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Belpre Landings.

He was born on March 25, 1942, in West Virginia a son of James Albert and Madge Ellen Mankins Science. Jim had worked in construction.

On July 4, 1980, he married Susan O’Conner who preceded him in death on January 13, 2014. Jim is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter: James (Connie) Science of Haussfurt, Germany, Scott Science (Rhonda Carpenter) of Marietta, and Teri (David) Fromberg of Montana; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, brothers and sisters: Kendall Science of Lowell, Henry Science of Marietta, Mary McCardel of Marietta and Nora Schau of Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Tonya, brother Albert and sister Elanore Schau.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Feb. 1) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 until 4. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

