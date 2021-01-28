Obituary: Martha Jane “Janie” Handschumacher

Martha Jane “Janie” Handschumacher, 74, of Beverly passed away at her home surrounded by her family after a 2-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born in Marietta on October 31, 1946, a daughter of Dale and Ruth Schaad Strahler.

Janie was a 1964 graduate of Fort Frye High School, a graduate of Ohio University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Education and later received her Master’s in Education from Marietta College. She taught at Fort Frye for 30 years. She loved being a teacher and touched the many lives of her students and was well remembered by them. She was honored by her students at Fort Frye to be the Home Coming Parade Marshall. Janie was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She was a member of Red Hats, enjoyed scrap booking and loved to travel, especially with her sisters.

On August 17, 1968, she married Larry Handschumacher who survives with children: Stacy (Mike) Archer, Lisa Handschumacher and Dustin Handschumacher; grandchildren, Hannah and Graham Archer. She is also survived by her sisters: Linda See (Keith), Karen Davis (Frank) and Sharon Warden; brothers, Tom Strahler, Dave Strahler (Linda), Dan Strahler (Debbie), Dean Strahler (Brenda) and Joe Strahler (Clarissa), sisters-in-law: Barb Handschumacher and Carolyn Sidwell; brother-in-law Terry Handschumacher. Also nieces and nephews: Bob, Scott, Brad, Ryan, Eric, Mark, Tony, Teresa, Brenda, Michael, Tim, Michael, Josh, Matt, Casey, Ceola, Dean, Meghan, Andrew, Lowell, Deanna, Ben, Samantha, Sara, Amy, Alex, Kirk, Tom, Angie, Jon and 49 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob Strahler, sisters-in-law: Pam Handschumacher and Penny Strahler, brothers-in-law Gary Handschumacher (twin brother of Larry), Fred Dunfee and Lowell Warden.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday (Jan 30) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Tim Kozak as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to gather outside the church at 11:15 to join the procession to the cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family requested that social distancing and masks be observed.

