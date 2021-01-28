Obituary: Nora V. Brown

Nora V. Brown, 88, passed away peacefully January 9 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born July 2, 1932, to the late Ellen Elizabeth and Okey Wilson.

Nora lived a full and colorful life. She was the eldest of nine children, which came with a great deal of responsibility. She left high school early and entered the work force. Later in life, she proudly finished her education.

On January 14, 1956, she married her first love, John Little, and they shared three daughters; whom she loved dearly.

Nora’s life wasn’t a straight and narrow path; she enjoyed the scenic route. During many challenges and changes in life, one thing remained constant, her unwavering love for her girls and her family.

Many years of her adult life were spent being a caregiver: a nurses’ aide and provider of in-home healthcare. Her compassionate and generous heart always led the way. She believed every person had value, and she would do anything she could to help those in need, even if that meant she would go without; and many times, she did.

She loved life! She loved to laugh and could easily make others laugh with her ornery personality. She had an easy smile that put everyone at ease. She knew no stranger, making friends wherever she went. Nora always had books to read, was great at card games, and never was without a crossword puzzle!

Nora’s greatest joy in life was her children. Her love for her girls and grandchildren was immeasurable. She believed there was no bigger honor than being called “Mom” and “Grandma,” and there wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t express that pride.

Throughout her life, she often spoke of the Golden Rule, and her life was a reflection of this belief.

Nora was so very loved.

We will miss her every day.

Nora is survived by her daughters: Candis Brooks (Eric), Kim Cozad (Sam), and Stephanie Holbert; six grandchildren: Denise Headlee (Shawn), Hanna Holbert, Aaron Holbert, Megan Sanford, and Tyler Sanford; and four great-grandchildren: River, Lily, Leah, and Cambria. In addition, she is survived by step-children: Alora Headlee (Pete) and Robert and Lasonia Brooks; siblings: Gladys Morris, Jerry (Anita) Wilson, Charolette (Joe) Seikel, Charles Lee (Becky) Wilson, and Pam Bostic Rockhold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Doris Carson and Jean Maxon, brother Jim Wilson, brother-in-law Charles Morris, and grandson, Michael Shane Nestor.

The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Camden Clark Medical Center for providing her with loving care and support in the moments we could not. We will forever be grateful. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

