Obituary: Ronald Munday

On January 28, 2021 Ronald Munday left the confines of earth and took his final journey into eternity with the Lord. Ron was born on May 15, 1936 at home close to Munday, WV. He passed away Thursday morning in his own home on State Park Rd. close to Cairo, WV.

Ron was a 1954 graduate of Pennsboro High School. He was a retired master mason brick layer, an active member of the Cairo United Methodist Charge, and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. Ron was an avid student of Native American history and culture, sang and played various string instruments at a number of church and social events throughout his life. Ron walked many WV hills following his coon dogs, especially Old Blue and Jack.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne (Hansen) Munday; son, Nicholas Lee and Rebecca Munday; daughter, Kathleen (Munday) and James Layfield; grandchildren, Megan Lee (Munday) and Steven Barker, Randall James Davis, Shannon Fay Davis; sister, Aletha (Munday) and Homer Nichols; brother, Russell Munday and Dottie; additional family by marriage, David M. Hansen; Daniel R. Webb and Shannon I Braillard; four grandchildren, Andrea Lewis, Breanna Webb, Meghan Braillard and Allison Braillard; plus three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur S. and Cora (Sees) Munday; first wife, Betty Louise (Rollins) Munday; son, James Earl Munday and brothers, Hilmar Munday, Dennis Munday and Ernest (Doc) Munday.

Private funeral services will be held at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV with Pastor Tom Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Six Cemetery, Cairo. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

