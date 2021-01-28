Obituary: Vanessa Gwenn Minns

Vanessa Gwenn Minns, 66, of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly and joined her Dad and Mom and other family members in Heaven on January 26, 2021.

She was born on March 5, 1954 in Staats Mills, Jackson County, West Virginia, the youngest of her family, the daughter of the late Robert F. and Daisy D. Litton Whited.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, William Robert Minns, Spencer, West Virginia, sisters Christine Whited Powell, Florida, and Shirley Whited of Parkersburg,

brothers Kenneth (Pat) Whited of Parkersburg, Kevin (LeahAnn) of Virginia, sister-in-law Jan Whited, Indiana, extended family including Mary Stinson and others, and a multitude of friends.

Vanessa was a big part of her many nieces and nephews life, they all have loving memories of her. She loved her big family and visiting them in other states. She was a devout Christian, loved her Lord and studied her Bible daily. We know she is pain free, resting in the arms of her Lord Jesus.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Marilyn Whited Korzep and Carolyn Whited Eusepi, brother Bob Whited, nephews Rob Whited, Ricke Whited and Jimmy Whited.

She is being cremated and her resting place will be the family cemetery on land that once belonged to her Grandfather Dennis Litton. The family is planning a Celebration of Her Life at a date in the spring.

