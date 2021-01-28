Ohio State rallies past Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79.

The Buckeyes squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.

Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play.

Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points for Ohio State. Seth Lundy paced Penn State with 26 points.

