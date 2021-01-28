Advertisement

Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday

Principal DeMoss says the school does not have working heat or internet
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Principal Kenny DeMoss sent out a message saying that the school does not have internet or heat, so they are closing the building to in-person instruction on Thursday. A spokesperson for Wood County Schools says there is someone at the school working on the problem.

All students at PHS will be learning remotely on a 2 hour delay due to weather. The delay was issued by the Wood County Board of Education Thursday morning.

Wood County Schools says they will update as soon as possible regarding instruction at PHS on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9
Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/28/21
Forecast for January 28th
Forecast for January 28th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 1/28/21
Washington County Sheriff's Office Introduces New Dispatch Software
Washington County Sheriff’s Office introduces new dispatcher software