Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PHS Principal Kenny DeMoss sent out a message saying that the school does not have internet or heat, so they are closing the building to in-person instruction on Thursday. A spokesperson for Wood County Schools says there is someone at the school working on the problem.

All students at PHS will be learning remotely on a 2 hour delay due to weather. The delay was issued by the Wood County Board of Education Thursday morning.

Wood County Schools says they will update as soon as possible regarding instruction at PHS on Friday.

