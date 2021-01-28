Advertisement

Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana

Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is arrested after authorities find multiple drugs on an early-morning search warrant.

Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested Thursday morning when members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg SWAT Team found drugs at a home on the 1900 block of 42nd Street.

In the house, law enforcement found nearly 10 ounces of suspected meth, more than 6 grams of suspected heroin, and 14 ounces of marijuana. They also found baggies and digital scales, items authorities believe could be used for drug distribution.

Burner has been arrested on the charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, heroin, and marijuana.

He is in the North Central Regional Jail in a $100,000 bond.

