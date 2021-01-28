UPDATE: Driver arrested after pursuit on I-77 ends with crash in Jackson County

UPDATE: 1/28/21 3 P.M.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The driver of a car allegedly involved in a hit-skip crash on the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 77 in Marietta early Thursday afternoon was taken into custody after a collision with another vehicle in Jackson County, authorities said.

West Virginia State Police troopers pursued the car at high speeds on I-77 through Wood County and into Jackson County, before the crash near mile-marker 145.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said his department assisted in the arrest but that troopers are handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available from authorities.

The Marietta Police Department was called to investigate the hit-skip crash, but because it was outside the city limits a spokesman said the investigation was turned over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A police pursuit after a hit-skip crash near Interstate-77 Exit 1 in Washington County Thursday continued south through Wood County before coming to an end near mile-marker 145 in Jackson County, authorities said.

The pursuit involved the West Virginia State Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating, authorities said.

Marietta Police are handling the hit-skip investigation, but no information about the crash was immediately available.

