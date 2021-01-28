Vaccinations of Ohio school employees to begin next week

CEDARVILLE, Ohio- (WTAP) - COVID-19 vaccinations of employees in Ohio’s public and private schools are expected to begin next week.

Governor Mike DeWine says, by Friday, all of Ohio’s schools should be made aware when their employees can get shots. The governor says the process should take seven days for each of the state’s 88 counties.

The state is expecting 50,000 vaccines to be made available for school employees, and 100,000 doses for the state’s older residents.

”We have a limited supply of the vaccine,” the governor pointed out at his Thursday briefing. “We pulled vaccine from our statewide allocation specifically for vaccinating our K through 12 staff, and there just isn’t enough to do every school in the first week. We want to be able to vaccinate throughout the month of February those who are older Ohioans.”

Vaccinations for those 70 and older are to begin next week, followed by persons 65 and older the following week.

DeWine says all but one school in the state has pledged to return to in-person instruction by the state’s target date of March 1.

He presented figures noting 45% of schools already have returned to in-person learning, while 36% have at least partial in-person classes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.