Vienna Public Library offering Valentine's Day crafts for children

Vienna Public Library offering virtual American Sign Language course
Vienna Public Library offering virtual American Sign Language course(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library is providing Valentine’s Day crafts to local children. Families that visit the library are invited to pick up pre-packaged supplies, which include hearts, sequins, and additional items needed to make valentines at home.

The craft packages are available for pickup inside the library or curbside. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and typical school activities and projects may be to some degree interrupted, the library hopes to provide an additional opportunity for students to creatively celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Though the craft packages are primarily intended for children, library staff said adults are welcome to pick up supplies, as well.

The packages will be available until supplies run out.

Those with additional questions about library events or resources can call (304) 295-7771.

