Washington County Sheriff’s Office introduces new dispatcher software

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new 911 dispatcher software.

The software is called ProQA and prompts the dispatchers with questions to ask a 911 caller that can help to diagnose the caller or the person in need, or give them advice on what medication could help with the situation.

For example, if the caller is suffering from chest pains, the program will prompt questions to determine whether or not it is a heart attack and suggest Aspirin.

The sheriff’s office expects this to be implemented quickly and easily and hopes it will benefit the community.

