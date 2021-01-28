Advertisement

Washington County Sheriff’s Office introduces new dispatcher software

The new dispatching software will diagnose and give advice to 911 callers
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new 911 dispatcher software.

The software is called ProQA and prompts the dispatchers with questions to ask a 911 caller that can help to diagnose the caller or the person in need, or give them advice on what medication could help with the situation.

For example, if the caller is suffering from chest pains, the program will prompt questions to determine whether or not it is a heart attack and suggest Aspirin.

The sheriff’s office expects this to be implemented quickly and easily and hopes it will benefit the community.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9
Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Kevin La-Roy Gearhart
Obituary: Kevin La-Roy Gearhart

Latest News

Marietta Business Pivots During Pandemic
Marietta business pivots during pandemic
Marietta Business Pivots During Pandemic
WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - Marietta Business Pivots During Pandemic
Washington County Sheriff's Office Introduces New Dispatch Software
WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - New Dispatch Program
WTAP News @ 6 - Student of the Week: Aaliyah Brunny
WTAP News @ 6 - Student of the Week: Aaliyah Brunny