Wood County Development Authority seeking information on available property

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Oftentimes, a prospective business makes a decision on locating to Wood County within 48 hours of its first contact with the county development authority.

For that reason, the authority is working on building a database of property owners who have land to sell for new businesses.

Authority members told the Wood County Commission Thursday they want those sellers-and possible businesses-to contact their office, to be placed on a data site.

They say businesses expect property owners to be prepared with the information those businesses need.

”And in many cases, we have large tracts of land and just no information,” said Chairman Ed McDonough, “because the owners haven’t been forthcoming with information or have not been interested in spending a little bit of money to make their property more attractive.”

The Wood County Development Authority’s website is https://developwoodcountywv.com/

The authority spent 30 minutes speaking with the commissioners in a closed-door session, but there was no action taken and no information was released on the nature of the discussion.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.