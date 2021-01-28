Advertisement

Wood County Development Authority seeking information on available property

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Oftentimes, a prospective business makes a decision on locating to Wood County within 48 hours of its first contact with the county development authority.

For that reason, the authority is working on building a database of property owners who have land to sell for new businesses.

Authority members told the Wood County Commission Thursday they want those sellers-and possible businesses-to contact their office, to be placed on a data site.

They say businesses expect property owners to be prepared with the information those businesses need.

”And in many cases, we have large tracts of land and just no information,” said Chairman Ed McDonough, “because the owners haven’t been forthcoming with information or have not been interested in spending a little bit of money to make their property more attractive.”

The Wood County Development Authority’s website is https://developwoodcountywv.com/

The authority spent 30 minutes speaking with the commissioners in a closed-door session, but there was no action taken and no information was released on the nature of the discussion.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.
Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

About 550 senior citizens in Wood County get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
About 550 senior citizens in Wood County get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against an air ambulance company
“Long Tom” being prepped for move to Fort Boreman
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Vaccinations of Ohio school employees to begin next week