Wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against an air ambulance company

Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for all but the most serious crimes.(WDBJ7)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Associated Press) - A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against an air ambulance company over a medical helicopter crash in snowy weather that killed the three central Ohioans on board.

The suit alleges Survival Flight and operator Viking Aviation inappropriately and recklessly accepted a flight request from an emergency care facility in Pomeroy in January 2019 despite deteriorating weather conditions. The case was filed this week by the estate of Rachel Cunningham, a flight nurse from Galloway who died when the helicopter crashed near Zaleski, southeast of Columbus.

In response to the lawsuit, a Survival Flight spokesperson didn’t address specific legal claims but said the company prioritizes safety.

