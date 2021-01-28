(Associated Press) - A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against an air ambulance company over a medical helicopter crash in snowy weather that killed the three central Ohioans on board.

The suit alleges Survival Flight and operator Viking Aviation inappropriately and recklessly accepted a flight request from an emergency care facility in Pomeroy in January 2019 despite deteriorating weather conditions. The case was filed this week by the estate of Rachel Cunningham, a flight nurse from Galloway who died when the helicopter crashed near Zaleski, southeast of Columbus.

In response to the lawsuit, a Survival Flight spokesperson didn’t address specific legal claims but said the company prioritizes safety.

