Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark encourages community to take its survey

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is encouraging the community to participate in its health and wellness survey.

The Community Health Needs Assessment survey will be used to help officials with the hospital better understand and address the key health and wellness concerns in the area.

“Community Engagement is key to developing a meaningful and effective action plan,” says MarJean Kennedy, Vice President of Marketing, Development and Strategic Initiative. “Part of assessing the community status and the needs of the overall community as it relates to health is really speaking to the community. The process is generally conducted utilizing a variety of methods including face to face interviews, focus groups and listening sessions in addition to collecting surveys like this.”

The hospital is encouraging everyone to take the confidential survey as the feedback from it will be used to help the community.

There are different ways that people can complete the survey.

“Members of the public can visit our WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s website or our Facebook page to access the link to complete the survey,” explains Kennedy. “We are also emailing the survey out to those for whom we have valid email addresses. Printed copies are being shared by many of our community partners, and they can pick one up at the hospital as well, if they would like to do so.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.
Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class AAA All State soccer team
WTAP News @ 6 - Class AAA All State soccer team
"Saved by the Belt" award
Lower Salem man receives “Saved by the Belt” award
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calie
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calie
WTAP News @ 6 - Mister Bee Potato Chips donates bags of chips to National Guard troops
WTAP News @ 6 - Mister Bee Potato Chips donates bags of chips to National Guard troops