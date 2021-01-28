WVU Medicine Camden Clark encourages community to take its survey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is encouraging the community to participate in its health and wellness survey.

The Community Health Needs Assessment survey will be used to help officials with the hospital better understand and address the key health and wellness concerns in the area.

“Community Engagement is key to developing a meaningful and effective action plan,” says MarJean Kennedy, Vice President of Marketing, Development and Strategic Initiative. “Part of assessing the community status and the needs of the overall community as it relates to health is really speaking to the community. The process is generally conducted utilizing a variety of methods including face to face interviews, focus groups and listening sessions in addition to collecting surveys like this.”

The hospital is encouraging everyone to take the confidential survey as the feedback from it will be used to help the community.

There are different ways that people can complete the survey.

“Members of the public can visit our WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s website or our Facebook page to access the link to complete the survey,” explains Kennedy. “We are also emailing the survey out to those for whom we have valid email addresses. Printed copies are being shared by many of our community partners, and they can pick one up at the hospital as well, if they would like to do so.”

