WVU women win seventh in a row

LUBBOCK, Tex (AP) - Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech 73-53 for its seventh straight win.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead.

The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage, and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Vivian Gray had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7). It was her second straight double-double, and she is now 11 points shy of 1,500 career points.

