Advertisement

WVU women win seventh in a row

24th ranked West Virginia rols over Texas Tech by 20
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Tex (AP) - Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech 73-53 for its seventh straight win.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead.

The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage, and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Vivian Gray had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7). It was her second straight double-double, and she is now 11 points shy of 1,500 career points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in Parkersburg fire
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

Ohio State rallies past Penn State
Sports
Scoreboard- Jan. 27
WTAP News @ 6 - Fullerton signs with Indiana Wesleyan
Fullerton signs at Indiana Wesleyan
Aaliyah Brunny is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Aaliyah Brunny