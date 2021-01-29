24-hour safe exchange area moving to new location

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ravenswood safe exchange area is being moved to a new location outside of the city police department.

These exchange areas are designed specifically to insure the safe transfer of children between divorced parents.

Parents will meet in the parking spaces that are outlined in purple with police surveillance taking place 24/7.

The idea for this space is from a former city employee who was wanted to assist those in Ravenswood with a safer transfer.

It’s not only there for the safety of these individuals making the exchange, but for the children involved as well.

“I know there are times where people get a little carried away with their emotions and the children sometimes have to witness things that they shouldn’t have to see,” Jackson County safe exchange, Tacita Hartley. “So, to protect the physical safety of the adults of the exchange but also the children.”

Judges in Jackson County are also requiring parents to exchange children at these locations.

Ravenswood police chief, Lance Morrison says, “It’s important that they know that it’s here and it’s important for others as well, so that we can and are able to provide the best security for people that we can.”

Chief Morrison says that the exchange area is used frequently and they have not seen any signs of domestic distress taking place since this area became available.

