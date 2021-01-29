Advertisement

A gun, suspected meth, and a stolen motorcycle found during traffic stop

Contraband from Ritchie County
Contraband from Ritchie County(Ritchie County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County authorities say they found a variety of contraband during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a news release deputies were conducting a traffic stop investigation on Cisco Road when they discovered three ounces of suspected methamphetamine on the driver, John K. Roberts.

During their initial investigation, deputies say they also found a pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, and drug paraphernalia. They then discovered a motorcycle stolen out of Wirt County in Roberts’ vehicle.

When authorities brought Roberts to the North Central Regional Jail, they say a routine body cavity search revealed even more suspected crystal meth.

In the news release, the sheriff’s department credits Deputy Justice for a job well done on this case.

No other information was made readily available.

