Advertisement

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.
Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana
A pursuit that began near Interstate 77 Exit 1 in Washington County ended near mile-marker 145...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after pursuit on I-77 ends with crash in Jackson County
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday
Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Marietta Business Pivots During Pandemic
Marietta business pivots during pandemic

Latest News

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split