Medical cannabis processors announced, patient registration available next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) announced the successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits. Recipients of these permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within West Virginia for certified patients. A full list of dispensary permit holders can be found at www.medcanwv.org.

West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis beginning at noon on February 3 at www.medcanwv.org. Registration must be done online.

Patient cards will be given to those who qualify, and will only protect products purchased within West Virginia.

The list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available at www.medcanwv.org.

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: Pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.