Obituary: Charles E. Plum

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Charles E. Plum, 75, of Parkersburg died January 27, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Charles L. and Lillian (Dougherty) Plum.

He served Wood County for sixteen years as Magistrate.  He was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years Linda (Roberts) Plum; daughters Crystal Crawford of Charleston, SC and Leigh Ann Crawford of Parkersburg; three grandchildren Dalton Mace, Dominica Crawford, and Amaya Mace; brother Steve Plum (Marilyn); nieces and nephews Matthew Plum (Misha) and Beth Radmanesh (Shardon); and great nieces and nephews Tallon, Madelyn, and Sidney Plum.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

