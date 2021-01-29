Obituary: Charles E. Plum

Charles E. Plum, 75, of Parkersburg died January 27, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Charles L. and Lillian (Dougherty) Plum.

He served Wood County for sixteen years as Magistrate. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years Linda (Roberts) Plum; daughters Crystal Crawford of Charleston, SC and Leigh Ann Crawford of Parkersburg; three grandchildren Dalton Mace, Dominica Crawford, and Amaya Mace; brother Steve Plum (Marilyn); nieces and nephews Matthew Plum (Misha) and Beth Radmanesh (Shardon); and great nieces and nephews Tallon, Madelyn, and Sidney Plum.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.