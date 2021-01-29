Obituary: Ernestine Claire Knotts

As snow gently fell, Ernestine Claire Knotts peacefully went to heaven to be with her husband, Bernard L. Knotts, just in time for their 75th wedding anniversary. She follows her two sons Bernard L. Knotts II, William E. Knotts, and one grandson Joseph A. Knotts to the Lord’s open gates. Her life’s joys and sorrows live on through her grandchildren: Nicola (Matthew) Westbrook, Emily Knotts, Robert (Brandie) Knotts, Elizabeth Knotts, and T.J. Her great grandchildren: Alli, McKienze, Hanah, Abigail, Ava, Trenton, Trace and one great great-grandchild Carter. As well as her loving extended family, the Webster’s. Several family members were by her side as she passed early in the morning on January 28, 2021. Welcomed into this world February 13th, 1925 in Akron, Ohio she is one of four daughters born to Gladys and Earnest Bonham. Some of Ernestine’s (a.k.a Aunt Teeny’s) favorite moments have been spent volunteering as Blossom the Clown throughout her beloved river-town of Marietta, Ohio. She adored children, and her door was always open to family, friends, and those in need. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all essential hospice workers, the value of what you do is immeasurable. Services will be at a later date. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. “To the thirsty I will give from the spring of the water of life without payment.” Revelations 21:6

