Obituary: Etta Sue Anderson Spragg

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Etta Sue Anderson Spragg, 78, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 25, 1942, in Bays, WV, a daughter of the late William George and Glenda Marie Roberts Anderson.

Etta was a 1961 graduate of Mannington High School.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Stan) Roach of Elizabeth, WV; two sons, Jimmie Spragg of Grove City, OH and Timmie Spragg of Vienna; three sisters, June (James) Randall of Martin, GA, Betty (Roger) Sponaugle of Mannington, WV and Margaret (Tate) Cole of Carnesville, GA; one step-brother, Billy Anderson of Lincoln, CA; five grandchildren, Steven Matthew Spragg (Jessica) of Newark, OH, Stephanie Butera (Tyler) of Phoenix, AZ, Matt Gebhardt (Joanna) of Elizabeth, WV, David Gebhardt of Vienna, WV and Hannah N. Waters (Luke) of Summerville, SC; and five great-grandchildren, Laine Miller, Norah Grace Waters, Tidus Gebhardt, Declan Waters and Jase Matthew Spragg.

In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Spragg; and brother, David Anderson and his wife, Frances.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

