Obituary: Floyd Thomas Barker Jr.

Floyd Thomas Barker Jr. went to be with the Lord January 27, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 12, 1942 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Floyd Barker Sr. and Enda Mae Delancy.

Floyd was a Vietnam veteran where he was a track mechanic. He was a Christian by faith and always put others ahead of himself. He worked for Walker in Parkersburg for 15 years. He enjoyed working construction and doing electrical work. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife and loving soulmate of 22 years, Melissa Barker; daughters, Teresa (Chuck) Duncan of Ohio, Megan (Dave) Pitts of Parkersburg, Tiffany Brooke Barker of the home, who also helped take care of him; sons, Ronald Barker of Parkersburg, Steven (Jaqi) Dennis of Parkersburg, Chad (Christina) Dennis of Parkersburg, Jon (Rachel) Barker of Ohio, James Jr. (Connie) Barker of North Carolina; grandchildren, Ronnie (Kate) Barker, Jaiden, Maryssa, Audrey, Izabella, Kinley, Zaylee, Stella, Katrina, Adrienne, Jordan, Andrew, Trever, Skyler, Keisha, Kendra, Nathan, and Nick; great grandchildren, Leo, Averianna, Carter, Hunter; sisters, Rebecca (Tony) Civitillo, Mary Miller, Shirley (Rob) Duley, Anneka Barker; brothers, Billie Paul (Maddie) Barker, Lenny (Kellie) Barker, Rick Barker, and Billy Delancy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Floyd (Tommy) Barker III; brothers, Earnie Barker, James Barker Sr., Ronnie Barker, Elmer Barker, Donald Barker, Michael Barker, Bruce Malone; sisters, Phyllis Balderson, Patsy Bennett, Tammy Miller; brother in law, Rick Miller; granddaughter, Kelsey Duncan; grandson, Bradley Lipscomb.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Celebrant Tim Stutler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 3p.m. to 6p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Barker family.

