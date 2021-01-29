Obituary: Gloria E. Goodwin

Gloria E. Goodwin, 92, of Washington, WV passed away January 28, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on September 24, 1928 in Nellis, WV the daughter of the late Ernest E. and Essie Mae Stone Miller.

Gloria graduated from Stone Wall Jackson High School in Charleston. She was a devout Christian, enjoyed reading her Bible and was active with the Woodward Woods Mission Church. She and her family moved to the Parkersburg area in 1959. In her earlier years Gloria was active with the PTA, the Women’s Club and with the Brownie’s Troupe. She and her husband enjoyed western square dancing with the Star Dusters and bowling an Rendor Lanes. Gloria had worked for Best Photo and then Nashua Photo for eleven years. She will be most remembered as a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother, spending many hours babysitting her great grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Deborah K. Wigal of Parkersburg, four grandchildren James M. Wigal (Annette), Dr. Timothy G. Wigal (Julie), Paige A. Windland (Ryan), Dustin R. Wigal (Cassidy Keller), seven great grandchildren Ella, Lydia Wigal, Sidney, Annalynn, Luke Windland, Ridley, Monty Wigal, several nieces and nephews, also close to the family are Gary and Ann Wigal and Tiffeny Walkowiak.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E.Goodwin, daughter Donna Jean Goodwin and brother Alden H. Miller.

Visitation will be 5 - 7 pm Saturday, 10 - 12 on Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday at Tyler Mountian Memory Gardens in Charleston, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.