Advertisement

Obituary: Janice Rae Dotson

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Janice Rae Dotson, 80, of Williamstown passed away January 27, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 9, 1940 in New England, WV the daughter of the late Robert B. and Mildred  Lieber.

Janice was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ

Janice is survived by her five children: Vickie Rae Dotson, David M Dotson, Barry Dotson (Mary Dotson),  Kevin Dotson (Judy Dotson), Travis Dotson, grandchildren: Barron A Quatkemeyer, Stephani Henderson, James Reed Dotson, Chelsea Walker (Ajay Walker)  great grandchildren: Kamryn Henderson, Kensington Henderson, Olyvia Dotson, Hope Pickens, Emm Delong and she was loved all her nieces and nephews and her best friend of 66 years Anne Longwell and Diane Reed and Speetay.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son Steven Patrick Dotson, granddaughter Devan Marie Dotson, sisters Kate Seaman, Ruth Balsley, and Roberta Boone

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jason Earl Waybright
Obituary: Charles Plum
Obituary: Charles E. Plum
Obituary: Ettta Spragg
Obituary: Etta Sue Anderson Spragg
Obituary: Gloria Goodwin
Obituary: Gloria E. Goodwin

Obituaries

Obituary: Lewis Randall Hunter
Obituary: Lewis Randall Hunter
Obituary: Ernestine Claire Knotts
Obituary: Ernestine Claire Knotts
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Floyd Thomas Barker Jr.
Obituary: Anna Santee
Obituary: Anna Lee Sante
Obituary: Nora Brown
Obituary: Nora V. Brown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martha Jane “Janie” Handschumacher