Obituary: Janice Rae Dotson

Janice Rae Dotson, 80, of Williamstown passed away January 27, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 9, 1940 in New England, WV the daughter of the late Robert B. and Mildred Lieber.

Janice was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ

Janice is survived by her five children: Vickie Rae Dotson, David M Dotson, Barry Dotson (Mary Dotson), Kevin Dotson (Judy Dotson), Travis Dotson, grandchildren: Barron A Quatkemeyer, Stephani Henderson, James Reed Dotson, Chelsea Walker (Ajay Walker) great grandchildren: Kamryn Henderson, Kensington Henderson, Olyvia Dotson, Hope Pickens, Emm Delong and she was loved all her nieces and nephews and her best friend of 66 years Anne Longwell and Diane Reed and Speetay.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son Steven Patrick Dotson, granddaughter Devan Marie Dotson, sisters Kate Seaman, Ruth Balsley, and Roberta Boone

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

