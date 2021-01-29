Obituary: Jason Earl Waybright

Jason Earl Waybright, 43, of Parkersburg died Wednesday January 27, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Blaine J. and Wilma Jean (McNemar) Waybright.

He was a mechanic and had worked at Simmons Auto. Jason made use of the time that he spent in prison by becoming certified as a mechanic, in welding, cabinetry, HVAC, and numerous other certifications. He was highly respected by all his peers.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two brothers Blaine E. and Michael Waybright (Kimberly) all of Parkersburg; a sister Misty Bowersock (Donald) of Mineral Wells; his fiancé Laura Napoli of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Lisa Fox officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery South. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

