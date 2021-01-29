Obituary: Lewis Randall Hunter

Lewis Randall Hunter, 94, World War II combat veteran and recipient of two bronze star medals, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Marietta, born to Clarence Bennett and Margaret Mae Guckert Hunter in 1926.

Randall was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the president of the French Republic, in recognition of his heroic action in The Battle of the Colmar Pocket in the Alsace Lorraine region of France.

He retired from Elkem Metals in 1986, where he worked as a machinist. Randall was a member of the VFW, DAV and American Legion in Marietta. He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, participating in various local choral groups. He taught himself to play piano when he was in his seventies.

On Christmas Eve, 1948, he married Mildred Irene Lancaster, who preceded him in death in 1998. Also preceding him in death were five brothers and six sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Hunter and Janelle Deem (Rich); four grandchildren, Bradley Lambert, Curtis Buchanan, Andrew Lambert and Courtney Massaro; former wife, Corlis Casto Hunter; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at CawleyandPeoples.com.

