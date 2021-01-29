Advertisement

Obituary: Lewis Randall Hunter

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lewis Randall Hunter, 94, World War II combat veteran and recipient of two bronze star medals, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Marietta, born to Clarence Bennett and Margaret Mae Guckert Hunter in 1926.

Randall was awarded the Legion of Honor medal by the president of the French Republic, in recognition of his heroic action in The Battle of the Colmar Pocket in the Alsace Lorraine region of France.

He retired from Elkem Metals in 1986, where he worked as a machinist. Randall was a member of the VFW, DAV and American Legion in Marietta. He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, participating in various local choral groups. He taught himself to play piano when he was in his seventies.

On Christmas Eve, 1948, he married Mildred Irene Lancaster, who preceded him in death in 1998. Also preceding him in death were five brothers and six sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Hunter and Janelle Deem (Rich); four grandchildren, Bradley Lambert, Curtis Buchanan, Andrew Lambert and Courtney Massaro; former wife, Corlis Casto Hunter; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.  Online condolences may be offered at CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jason Earl Waybright
Obituary: Charles Plum
Obituary: Charles E. Plum
Obituary: Janice Dotson
Obituary: Janice Rae Dotson
Obituary: Ettta Spragg
Obituary: Etta Sue Anderson Spragg
Obituary: Gloria Goodwin
Obituary: Gloria E. Goodwin

Obituaries

Obituary: Ernestine Claire Knotts
Obituary: Ernestine Claire Knotts
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Floyd Thomas Barker Jr.
Obituary: Anna Santee
Obituary: Anna Lee Sante
Obituary: Nora Brown
Obituary: Nora V. Brown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martha Jane “Janie” Handschumacher