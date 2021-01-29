Advertisement

Obituary: Susan Henthorn Freeman

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Susan Henthorn Freeman, 67, of Sistersville, WV, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away January 23, 2021, at Sistersville Center.

Susan was born August 23, 1953 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Lyle Ruble and Betty Lenora Delaney Henthorn.

She was a graduate of PHS and was a Master Beautician Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, her beloved dogs and listening to her music.

Susan is survived by her son, Mikos Henthorn and her sister, Pamela Henthorn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Lambert-Tatman Funeral and Cremation Services of south Parkersburg is honored to assist Susan’s family with her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

