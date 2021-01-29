Advertisement

Wood Co. Schools concerned of vaccine availability for employees

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

While Governor Justice tried to ease concerns of the COVID-19 vaccine availability for school employees across the state, Wood County school officials remained concerned.

The school system is finishing up first dose vaccines for employees aged 50 and older this week, and the second doses for those people will be available when it’s time to receive their second dose.

But officials say they will not receive specific vaccines for the younger school employees, and so they may have to wait on the waitlist, which could take weeks or months before they are called.

“Our administration has been greatly concerned,” said Julie Bertram, Health Services Coordinator for Wood County Schools. “We were told from the beginning that any of our employees who wanted to get the vaccine would be offered the vaccine eventually. It would be prioritized according to age. But now, we know because of the limited resource, that it’s not going to be provided to us.”

Bertram says that over 50 percent of school employees have expressed interest in receiving the vaccine, and she expects the number to rise now that there has been positive reaction from employees who have already received it.S

