WVDOT, ODOT prepare for this weekend’s weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews on both sides of the river, are preparing for this weekend’s weather.

A winter storm is expected to bring snow and rain to the Mid-Ohio Valley beginning Saturday Night.

In West Virginia, officials have a winter weather preparedness plan in place. Officials say that salt trucks will be loaded and workers will be ready to treat the roads if needed.

In Ohio, workers with the state’s Department of Transportation have been out pretreating the roads with brine to help prevent any snow and ice from sticking.

Officials in both states want to remind drivers to be patient and use caution when they see a snow plow.

“We just ask as always, you know don’t crowd the plow,” says Ashley Rittenhouse, Public Information Officer, ODOT District 10. “Just give our people plenty of room to work. You know that plow is pretty wide, it can cross the shoulder line, the center. So you know, just be mindful of that if you come upon one of our trucks on the road.”

“Well you know it says on the back of our trucks to stay back at least 100 feet, because the salt is like a rock,” explains Justin Smith, District Manager for District 3, Division of Highways. “It can do damage to your vehicle if you get to close to the truck and it’s just the general safety conditions to stay back at least 100 feet.”

Crews will be out treating the roads as it is needed.

