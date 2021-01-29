Advertisement

WVU vs. Florida preview

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -

No. 11 West Virginia presents a tough challenge for Florida

Florida (9-4) vs. No. 11 West Virginia (11-4)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 West Virginia presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. West Virginia is coming off an 88-87 win over Texas Tech on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERS: West Virginia’s Miles McBride has averaged 15.9 points and 4.2 assists while Derek Culver has put up 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds. For the Gators, Tre Mann has averaged 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Colin Castleton has put up 11.8 points and five rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McBride has made or assisted on 41 percent of all West Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Mountaineers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 2-4 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Gators are 9-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. West Virginia has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three contests while Florida has assists on 45 of 96 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Mountaineers have averaged 21.9 foul shots per game this season.

Ohio State rallies past Penn State