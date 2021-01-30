A peak into the pandemic through the lens of a Covid doctor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doctor Deric Bryant has seen the worst of the virus first-hand. He works on the administrative side of the health industry as well as the clinical side.

WTAP got a chance to sit down and talk to him about what it’s been like experiencing the virus on the front line at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Bryant’s day starts his days with an overview of the previous night. Infections in Covid patients sick enough to be hospitalized can change rapidly. After some review and planning, he then heads off to see a patient.

Because of safety protocol, Bryant changes his outfit more than your average joe.

He explained, “For the purpose of infection control, after each and every patient encounter you have to essentially change your entire outfit. That’s the only way to describe it. You are changing all your coverings. Essentially, you’re covered head to toe in some kind of protective equipment.”

This is just a small puzzle piece to the strange world the pandemic has brought forth. Bryant said one of the biggest challenges is the unpredictable nature of the virus. While there are certain populations that are more likely to experience Covid complications, he’s seen hospice patients recover normally and people under 40 with no medical issues die.

He compared it to the erratic trail of a tornado.

“The coronavirus - when you’re working in the coronavirus unit, it’s what I imagine it’s like to have a tornado come through your town. You know, you hear the stories, or you hear the images. People come out of their homes when the tornado has passed and you look down the street and you’ll see images of the street and there are two houses standing and then three that have been blown over and then one across the street is gone and five houses untouched…,”

From his many years in the medical field, Bryant has seen a lot. He copes by remembering all the people he is able to help.

“I think what helps you is that, for every sad and devastating experience, there are probably five that make you feel great, make you feel accomplished, like you really did something to help this person and their family. You wish you could do that for everyone but you learn early on that you can’t, despite your best efforts.”

While these unprecedented times are certainly dark and devastating, Bryant said one day, when he’s able to look back at this experience, it won’t all be a nightmare.

“Whenever this is all behind us, whenever that is I don’t know, but I think that those of us who are here, who are dealing with this every day, we’re going to look back and we’re actually going to be - I think - happy um happy to look back and see the role that we played in what was, you know, what is an unprecedented and difficult time.”

To all the health professionals working through the pandemic, we thank you.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.