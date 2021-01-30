Advertisement

BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

Vaccinations cards have personal information on them, such as your full name, your birthday, and where you got your vaccine.

However, it’s not just personal information scammers could be after. They could use real cards to make a phony ones.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain and the bureau warns that it’s only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

If you want to share the momentous occasion online, a safer option is to take a photo of your vaccine sticker or take a selfie at the clinic.

