Funding still sought for Devola sewer project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio- (WTAP) -A much-discussed-and argued-sewer construction project in a Washington County community is still in the funding stage.

The project is the result of a mandate by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for a sewer system for the town of Devola, just outside Marietta.

Washington County Commissioners remain in the process of getting money-in the form of grants and loans-for the $11.7 million project.

It received part of that funding Friday, with the announcement of a $2.6 million dollar no-interest loan through the Ohio EPA.

Commission President Kevin Ritter says finding grant money is difficult. Devola, seen as an upper income town, doesn’t meet low to moderate income standards.

Ritter says Devola’s residents are actually a mix of upper, moderate and low-income people.

The project schedule calls for a bid opening on the construction project in May, and completion near the end of 2022.

