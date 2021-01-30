Mr. Harold Gene Jones, age 94, resident of The Willows Center, formerly of Cedar Grove Road, Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Gene was the eldest son of the late John Jones and the late Rose Willey Jones. He was born in the family home, at 1014 George St. Parkersburg, WV, September 23, 1926.

He was a long-time member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, where he held many offices and positions, including Sunday School teacher and song leader. Gene was the United Methodist Men’s WV Conference Man of the year 1996.

Gene was a member of the Toastmasters Club, Full Gospel Business Men’s Association and the Gideons International, speaking in several area churches through-out the years.

Gene loved music. He played the clarinet in the Parkersburg Big Red Marching Band. He also played the organ and guitar.

He was a Veteran of the US Navy in WW II. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he entered photo school in Baltimore, MD. Upon completion of photo school, he worked for Paul Jack Studios, Pappas Brothers Prima Color and Giebig Printing, until his retirement.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Becky Martin, of Ellenboro, WV, and Andrea Sinnett and her husband Alan, of Williamstown, WV. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nick (Sarah) Martin, Mariah (Andy) Church, Phil Sinnett and Drew Sinnett. Gene also was a great grand dad to his great grandchildren: Sadie Martin, Abby Martin and Lyndon Church.

Gene is also survived by a great number of nieces and nephews, Steve Wolverton, Jim (Beth) Wolverton, Tom Wolverton, Emily Nobel and family, Rock (Karen) Jones and family, Rick (Kim) Jones and family, Nancy (Stacko) Hudkins and family, Scott (Anneka) Jones and family and Joe McElwee.

Mr. Jones married (the late) Velda Jean Bradley on August 19, 1951. They remained united in marriage, by the late Rev. Rossing Smith, until Velda’s passing in Feb. 2018.

Also preceding him in death are his parents, brothers, Richard Wayne Jones and Gayle E. Jones, sisters-in-law, Joy Jones and Jessie Jones, Helen Wolverton, brother-in-law, R. Clyde Wolverton and niece Jennifer (Mike) McElwee.

Gene is now with Jesus and our Mama, as he stated and wished for many times. His fervent prayer would be that you accept Jesus as your Savior, to live and walk with Him.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Rev. Ted Osgood officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

