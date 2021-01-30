Advertisement

Harold Gene Jones

WTAP Obituaries
WTAP Obituaries(WTAP)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. Harold Gene Jones, age 94, resident of The Willows Center, formerly of Cedar Grove Road, Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Gene was the eldest son of the late John Jones and the late Rose Willey Jones. He was born in the family home, at 1014 George St. Parkersburg, WV, September 23, 1926.

He was a long-time member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, where he held many offices and positions, including Sunday School teacher and song leader. Gene was the United Methodist Men’s WV Conference Man of the year 1996.

Gene was a member of the Toastmasters Club, Full Gospel Business Men’s Association and the Gideons International, speaking in several area churches through-out the years.

Gene loved music. He played the clarinet in the Parkersburg Big Red Marching Band. He also played the organ and guitar.

He was a Veteran of the US Navy in WW II. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he entered photo school in Baltimore, MD. Upon completion of photo school, he worked for Paul Jack Studios, Pappas Brothers Prima Color and Giebig Printing, until his retirement.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Becky Martin, of Ellenboro, WV, and Andrea Sinnett and her husband Alan, of Williamstown, WV. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nick (Sarah) Martin, Mariah (Andy) Church, Phil Sinnett and Drew Sinnett. Gene also was a great grand dad to his great grandchildren: Sadie Martin, Abby Martin and Lyndon Church.

Gene is also survived by a great number of nieces and nephews, Steve Wolverton, Jim (Beth) Wolverton, Tom Wolverton, Emily Nobel and family, Rock (Karen) Jones and family, Rick (Kim) Jones and family, Nancy (Stacko) Hudkins and family, Scott (Anneka) Jones and family and Joe McElwee.

Mr. Jones married (the late) Velda Jean Bradley on August 19, 1951. They remained united in marriage, by the late Rev. Rossing Smith, until Velda’s passing in Feb. 2018.

Also preceding him in death are his parents, brothers, Richard Wayne Jones and Gayle E. Jones, sisters-in-law, Joy Jones and Jessie Jones, Helen Wolverton, brother-in-law, R. Clyde Wolverton and niece Jennifer (Mike) McElwee.

Gene is now with Jesus and our Mama, as he stated and wished for many times. His fervent prayer would be that you accept Jesus as your Savior, to live and walk with Him.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Rev. Ted Osgood officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband from Ritchie County
A gun, suspected meth, and a stolen motorcycle found during traffic stop
ODOT snow plow
WVDOT, ODOT prepare for this weekend’s weather
A pursuit that began near Interstate 77 Exit 1 in Washington County ended near mile-marker 145...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after pursuit on I-77 ends with crash in Jackson County
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Latest News

Obituary: Susan Henthorn
Obituary: Susan Henthorn Freeman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sidney Lee Barton
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joanne Catherine Ney
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jason Earl Waybright