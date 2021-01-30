Man jailed on drug warrant linked to man’s death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County deputies and Parkersburg Police were serving a search warrant on Sealy Ridge Road Saturday morning related to the theft of catalytic converters out of Parkersburg when they found a man wanted for serious drug crimes.

A detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the warrant was served around 11 a.m. leading authorities to find Brian Sidwell.

Sidwell is accused trafficking in drugs which led to the death of another person, and was arrested on his outstanding warrant.

He was found hiding under a couch.

The warrant for his arrest has been out for around a year, according to deputies.

More charges are forthcoming.

This is developing story, stick with us as we learn more.

