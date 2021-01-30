Marietta Belpre Health Department planning for at-home Covid tests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Belpre Health Department is ironing out details about their new, at-home Covid test kits.

The local health department received 2,000 at-home Covid test kits a week ago. While not all of the distribution details are set in stone, Health Commissioner Anne Goon said the focus will be on people without health insurance and preventing spread from group-settings.

These group settings can range from weddings to sporting events.

Goon explained, “It could be a school setting or a sports team or even things like a wedding or a funeral where people have gone beyond the 10 people we should have there then there happens to be one that turns out positive and you need to quickly identify everybody and see if there are additional cases.”

The tests are free, even if you don’t have health insurance.

You will, however, need a device like a smartphone or computer to access telehealth services because a telemed provider who will walk you through the test.

Goon said some tests will be pre-stored in areas like schools for quick access.

Details on how you will be able to get your hands on these at-home tests are not yet available, but WTAP will keep you posted.

