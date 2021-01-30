Advertisement

Marietta Belpre Health Department planning for at-home Covid tests

You will need a device like a smart phone or a computer so that you can access a telemed...
You will need a device like a smart phone or a computer so that you can access a telemed provider, who will walk you through the test.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Belpre Health Department is ironing out details about their new, at-home Covid test kits.

The local health department received 2,000 at-home Covid test kits a week ago. While not all of the distribution details are set in stone, Health Commissioner Anne Goon said the focus will be on people without health insurance and preventing spread from group-settings.

These group settings can range from weddings to sporting events.

Goon explained, “It could be a school setting or a sports team or even things like a wedding or a funeral where people have gone beyond the 10 people we should have there then there happens to be one that turns out positive and you need to quickly identify everybody and see if there are additional cases.”

The tests are free, even if you don’t have health insurance.

You will, however, need a device like a smartphone or computer to access telehealth services because a telemed provider who will walk you through the test.

Goon said some tests will be pre-stored in areas like schools for quick access.

Details on how you will be able to get your hands on these at-home tests are not yet available, but WTAP will keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.
Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana
A pursuit that began near Interstate 77 Exit 1 in Washington County ended near mile-marker 145...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after pursuit on I-77 ends with crash in Jackson County
Contraband from Ritchie County
A gun, suspected meth, and a stolen motorcycle found during traffic stop
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday
Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg

Latest News

Dr. Bryant holds fast to optimism, in order to cope.
A peak into the pandemic through the lens of a Covid doctor
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ripley is home to "America's Smallest Community Museum"
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ripley is home to "America's Smallest Community Museum"
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aubree Bennett
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aubree Bennett
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Schools express concern of employees and receiving vaccines
WTAP News @ 6 - Wood County Schools express concern of employees and receiving vaccines