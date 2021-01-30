Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband from Ritchie County
A gun, suspected meth, and a stolen motorcycle found during traffic stop
ODOT snow plow
WVDOT, ODOT prepare for this weekend’s weather
A pursuit that began near Interstate 77 Exit 1 in Washington County ended near mile-marker 145...
UPDATE: Driver arrested after pursuit on I-77 ends with crash in Jackson County
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Latest News

The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
Deadline extended for W.Va. energy assistance program
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media