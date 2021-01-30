Advertisement

Wirt, Pleasants county residents among latest COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 30, 2021, there have been 1,913,068 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 120,340 total cases and 2,015 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Wirt County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year old male from Pleasants County.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

